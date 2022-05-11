Pooches in the spotlight at Bello Show

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Bellinger River Agricultural Show Committee has announced it has secured a presentation of ‘Paws Up’ by the BackTrack Dogs as a special attraction following the Bellingen Show Opening and Grand Parade on Saturday 21 May.

The BackTrack team has earned a reputation for excellence in competitive dog jumping at a local, regional and state level and regularly runs demonstrations for community events.

Its renowned ‘Paws Up’ program gives young people the opportunity to spend time with and train BackTrack’s pack of working dogs.

Bellinger River Agricultural Society President Gillian Anderson told News Of The Area, “We are delighted to present ‘Paws Up’ from the fabulous team at BackTrack as they leap, jump and balance and behave with an astounding level of skill.

“You’ve seen ‘Backtrack Boys’ the doco, now is your chance to see them live in action.”

Spectators can expect to be wowed by the BackTrack group and their dogs as they leap up high-jump style over a portable wall, jump plank to plank and more.

It’s a highly interactive sport with BackTrack young people providing constant coaching and encouragement, and at some points, participating in some tricks themselves.

The Paws Up presentation will get the pooch mood on, ready for Sunday’s Mongrel Dog Show.

‘Mongrel’ because it is open to all dogs, this event has become an institution at the Show as a fun and social event for the dogs and their families – there’s a category for everyone.

“Does your pooch have a great sense of style, a special feature or skills they’ve mastered,” posed Gillian.

“Bring your pooch down to the showground on Sunday morning of the Bellingen Show to participate in the Mongrel Dog Show.”

If you think your dog has got what it takes to win over the crowds and judges, through its funny looks, its happy walk, its fancy tricks or its obedience to your commands, bring it along and give the show a go.

Dress up yourself and your pooch – use your imagination – everyone and their dog will get a prize for entertaining the crowd with funny, silly, serious, mad, amazing, inventive and original costumes, say the organisers.

It’s easy to participate – you register to enter on the day.

The Mongrel Dog Show starts at 10am on Sunday 22 May at the Special Events Area, with registration from 9am.

The BackTrack Paws Up presentation takes place at 2.30pm on Saturday 21 May in the Main Arena.

The Bellingen Show takes place Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 May.

The Bellingen Show program, schedules and entry forms are available from local businesses or from the Bellingen Show website at https://www.bellingenshow.com.au.

Enquiries can be made to Bellinger River Agricultural Society President Gillian Anderson at [email protected] or on 0419124368.

Follow the Show at www.facebook.com/TheBellingenShow.

For more on BackTrack visit https://backtrackboys.com/.

By Andrea FERRARI