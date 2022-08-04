Poor decision making at Nambucca Council the norm

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR News Of The Area,

WHAT else is new?

Marlene Griffith’s letter 30/7/22 about Nambucca Shire councillors’ poor decision making about past developments is spot on.

Try the Woolworths’ complex at Nambucca Heads – built on the best piece of prime real estate in Nambucca Heads.

Opened some 18 years ago, with much fanfare plus chocolates and roses for VIPs, was any thought given to:

Lost financial revenue for local small businesses;

Bad interior design. The aisles run in the wrong direction (probably because of the unsuitability of the land.);

Inadequate and difficult parking, especially when trucks are unloading in holiday time, or;

Improper toilet facilities (not as on the original plan).

In one word – development ‘approved’ by Nambucca Shire Council.

Unforgivable!

Regards,

Daphne PRIESTLY,

Newee Creek.