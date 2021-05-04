Port Local Suellen Goyne Wins Two NSW State Longboard Titles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BIRUBI Beach was host to the 2021 NSW Longboard Titles which saw a gigantic Saturday and Sunday of surfing action with all final longboard champions crowned.

Local Suellen Goyne of Corlette nabbed two titles for the local surfing contingent as she took out the Over-40 and Over-50 Women’s divisions.

Ethan Smith of Surfing NSW told News Of The Area, “Goyne put on a stylish display of traditional manoeuvres in her two finals to claim the two wins.

“This qualifies Suellen Goyne to participate in the Australian Titles, this result is no surprise as Suellen Goyne is a pretty talented longboarder, she is considered to be one of the states best over 40’s female longboarders,” he said.

Grant Ferguson of Long Jetty shone in the Open Men’s final, taking out the coveted division.

Ferguson saved one of his best performances until last as he smashed apart an array of playful lefthanders and finished the final with a 14.33 ahead of Central Coast surfer Johnnie Keith of Blue Bay who finished in second by a slender 0.43 margin.

Blaze Roberts (Northern Beaches) ensured another title would head south to the northern beaches taking out the Open Women’s Logger division.

Tom Payne of St. Huberts Island made light work of the Open Men’s Logger final as he proceeded to post a solid 16.66 two-wave heat total to claim the win.

Payne performed a handful of beautiful and stylish traditional turns and nose rides in the final to take the win ahead of Marlenn Guihot of Shortland.

Jason Livingston of Curl Curl claimed his second title across the 2021 NSW Longboard Titles, taking out the Over-50 Men’s division.

The northern beaches natural-footer – who also claimed the Over-45 Men’s final – showed he had plenty more in the tank as he notched up a 14.26 two-wave heat total to claim the elder division ahead of John Fraser of Dee Why.

With the Longboards finished Port Stephens Surf Festival goes on to host the SUP Titles.

By Marian SAMPSON