Port Potters to exhibit work in a Newcastle gallery

A GROUP of potters living in Port Stephens are holding their first exhibition of their works in a gallery in Newcastle.

The exhibition is entitled ‘Emerge’.



For the potters, Riko Eguchi, Greg Howes, Caryl Bryars and David Briskham, this is an exciting step in sharing their pottery, all of which uses the same materials but delivers very different pieces of functional pottery and artwork.

The opening night is 6-8pm on 6 May at the Back to Back Galleries in Cooks Hill, and the exhibition will continue until 22 May.

The gallery is also collaborating with the City of Newcastle’s Autumn Alive festival, making visiting the exhibition a wonderful and immersive cultural experience.

Rico Eguchi told News Of The Area, “Our exhibition will participate on the nights of Friday 20 and Saturday 21 May, when there will be food and live entertainment, including Adam Miller, at the Gallery.”

The potters met when working at the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre and they have each developed unique styles.

Greg Howes’ work is rustic and by no means traditional, using techniques like pit firing to produce organic pieces.

Rico Eguchi’s work leans towards traditional and functional wares.

Both Carol Bryars and David Briskham’s works have earthy styles and explore techniques like hand building.

The combined works all look distinctly different and highlight various aspects and facets of clay.

The potters hope this exhibition will be the start of many more.

By Marian SAMPSON