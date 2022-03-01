Port Stephens athletes Emma and Aileesha qualify for Australian Junior Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens athletes Emma Cotton and Aileesha Oudshorn competed at the NSW State Juniors Athletics Competition this weekend and both have qualified for the Australian Junior Championships which are to be held at Homebush Athletics Track in March 2022.

Bob Walkley of Port Stephens Little Athletics told News Of The Area, “Emma Cotton has qualified for the u/20 400 metre race and it will be her last year in Juniors before moving to the open category.

“Aileesha competed in the u/14 age group and will be competing in the 80 metre hurdles and triple jump.

“Conditions were extremely tough for all the athletes with rain that has deluged Sydney all week,” he said.

The team at the NOTA wish Emma and Aileesha all the best in the Australian Junior Championships.

By Marian SAMPSON