Port Stephens Businesses Enjoy Tourists and Staycations to Build the Economy

EVERYONE who lives in Port Stephens knows that tourism has been strong over the NSW school holidays.



The traffic along Victoria Parade and queues in coffee shops have been a testament to the visitation which has supported businesses during these difficult times.

Eileen Gilliand of Destination Port Stephens told News Of The Area, “The long weekend in October and the school holidays have been a traditionally strong time for Port Stephens but this year it has just been that little bit more.

“It has been great there have been so many more people here enjoying themselves and experiencing everything that Port Stephens has to offer.”

She hopes that this upward trend in visitation will continue right up to Christmas.

“We encourage people to come up here and get out into the outdoors, you are not crowded on the beach, you can go out to Birubi where there are 32 kilometres of beach, where you can keep your distance and have a really great time.”

While there is plenty for our tourists, there are also great opportunities for locals to get out and explore what is in our own backyards.

Locals can indulge in a staycation, and do some of the things that they may not have in the past.

“There are some amazing products that have just opened, you can go out and visit the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary, having a great koala habitat here is something special.

“Moonshadow and Imagine Cruises have some new cruises that have just opened.

“You can go out to Fingal Island and have access to the lighthouse.”

Eileen believes that arriving on Fingal Island by boat is the only safe way to access the island and these cruises offer visitors and locals alike a unique opportunity to explore the interior of the lighthouse and the rugged island.

“It’s the only way I recommend that people get to the island,” she said.

She also encourages people to cruise to Broughton Island which is a little piece of paradise right on our doorstep.

For families, her recommendations include a visit to Irukandji Shark and Ray Encounters new facilities.

By Marian SAMPSON