Port Stephens Celebrates With Seniors Festival

THE NSW Seniors Festival is on in Port Stephens.

The event is all about seniors getting out and having fun while connecting with their community.

This year’s Seniors Festival is offering a range of free events and activities.



You can learn to improve your swimming stroke at Tomaree Swimming Pool.

Attend a Boomerang Bags art and craft session at the Raymond Terrace Senior Citizens Hall or take on some low impact martial arts at Terrace Central.

Seniors are also eligible to enjoy a free yoga class at Medowie or One Mile Beach with Yogasphere.

There are cooking demonstrations, woodworking demonstrations and sessions as well as an open day at the Men’s Shed where you can stand shoulder to shoulder with other blokes while keeping busy.

Karuah RSL and Raymond Terrace Bowling Club are hosting a free lunch with a jumping jukebox session and Tilligerry RSL are also holding a free seniors lunch with live entertainment.

One Shoal Bay senior told News Of The Area, “I am looking forward to hearing the Australian Stories in Song at the library.”

On a more serious note there are some finance and legal sessions for seniors as well as e-safety tips for using the internet.

For those that would like to delve into the Indigenous culture and heritage here in Port Stephens there is also a cultural awareness activity which includes a tour of Worimi Conservation Lands Learn about Aboriginal culture where participating seniors can enjoy a 4WD tour and free lunch.

There is a catch for most of these activities you do need to book to attend.

Booking details can be found AT www.portstephens.nsw.gov.au/seniors2021.

This event is supported by the NSW Government, Port Stephens Council, the University of Newcastle, Greater Bank and Terrace Central.

By Marian SAMPSON