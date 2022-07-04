Port Stephens Collective Dance Academy Dancers Shine At Eisteddfod

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DANCERS from the Collective Dance Academy shone at the recent Time To Shine eisteddfod, with the team scooping up first, second and third places across a range of disciplines.

The Under 8 Jazz, Under 10 Variety, Open Age HipHop and Open Age Tap dancers all took out first places, with the Under 8 HipHop, Under 16 Jazz, Open Age Jazz and Open Age Lyrical dancers taking out second place in their categories.

Coming in third place was the Under 10 Hiphop team and an honourable mention went to the Under 8 Lyrical and Under 10 Jazz dancers.

This will see the girls off to the nationals later this year to compete against the best dancers Australia has to offer.

Teacher/owner Ashleigh Parkes told News Of The Area, “The Collective’s focus is on creating a supportive community for dancers and their families and it’s so wonderful to see our teams achieving great results together.

“Run by families for families, the school focuses on creating a collaborative and supportive culture.

“Dance is a wonderful way to encourage people of all ages to engage in exercise, and promote the developent of coordination, while having a great time.

“At the same time it reinforces the importance of camaraderie and sportsmanship.

“It offers an opportunity for people to express themselves and teaches discipline and focus.

“Most important of all, is the memories and relationships you form through dance.

“It is so beautiful to see our dancers form lifelong friendships whilst growing in confidence, skill and as a person.”

Dancers Lilly, Bella and Hannah shared their love of dance with the NOTA.

“I love that dancing is fun, and that it makes me feel really happy,” said Lilly Grecian, age eight.

“Dance creates a space where I can focus on myself and relax, rather than focusing on the things that may be causing me stress,” said Bella Biscan, age nineteen.

“The reason I love to dance is because it allows me to connect with the music and express myself in a variety of ways,” said Hannah Arkless, age fifteen.

“Dance has taught me self confidence and provides me with mental and physical refreshment.

“I love going to the studio because it is my second home and second family. I love to dance!” Hannah said.

By Marian SAMPSON