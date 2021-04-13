Port Stephens Community Arts Centre Back In Action

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Port Stephens Community Arts Centre is back in action and until 19 April the gallery is filled with spectacular quilting master pieces often taking a year to complete.

For the second year running, the much sought-after quilt show has run into bad luck.

COVID-19 resulted in the 2020 Quilt show being postponed to 2021.



The 2021 Quilt show started off with a bang having the entire centre filled with quilts featuring Log Cabin Challenge – Hearth of The Home.

The 10-day main exhibition had just completed when the once in 100-year floods hit Port Stephens on 18 March.

Unfortunately the Arts Centre suffered some water damage in the kitchen and on the hallway carpets, temporarily closing the centre.

Meryl Miller told News Of The Area, “Thankfully all the quilts and craft items were unharmed.

“With the support of our volunteers and fantastic local trade people our Maintenance Director was able to obtain the support she required to save our beautiful heritage building from further damage.”

Now that repairs are completed, the gallery has re-opened.

From 21 April until 8 June the Centre will be holding an exhibition entitled “Exploring Faces and Spaces as well as Spinners and Weavers”.

Meryl and the members of the Centre invite everyone to pop in to see the artists’ interpretation which could be – people, animals, clocks, urban landscapes – all these and more have faces just waiting for your interpretation.

“This might be through paint, fabric, or 3D items.

“Spinners and Weavers have two years of creations to keep you warm this winter be quick!

“The garden café is scheduled to open 24 April.

“Watch our Facebook Page for more information,” she said.

Admission to the Gallery is free and the Gallery is open to the public 10am – 4 pm daily except Sundays when the Gallery closes at 1pm.

By Marian SAMPSON