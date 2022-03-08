Port Stephens Community Arts Centre Exhibition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE ‘Music and Fusion’ exhibition opens on 9 March at the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre.

The exhibition will see artistic impressions of music bringing shapes to life.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The artists’ interpretations will portray an emotional response depicting the beauty of sound.

Meryl Miller told News Of The Area, “The Gallery will be filled with a colourful kaleidoscope.

“Kaleidoscope is derived from Ancient Greek, its literal meaning being ‘observer of beautiful forms.

“Our artists’ creative minds have run wild and the result is a veritable kaleidoscope of colour and musical images.”

The second display will be ‘Fusion’ which is a creative textiles group that works experimentally with a wide range of materials from fabric, plastic, wood, feathers, paper, wire, dyes and more.

Fabrics can be stitched, folded, layered, burnt, slashed, and manipulated in many ways to produce a new exciting tactile surface.

This new surface can then be embellished further by beading, machine stitching, or using textile paint.

Featured watercolour artist Carol Gilmour told News Of The Area, “My life like many others began on the other side of the world.

“I was born in Sierra Leone, West Africa and after a short period in England and Malta my father chased the sun to Australia.”

She arrived on our shores when she was eight years old.

The greater part of Carol’s life was spent in Newcastle where she trained and worked as a teacher.

Later she went on to complete a Bachelor of Speech Pathology, which didn’t leave a lot of time for art.

Since retiring Carol lives in Nelson Bay where she has spent more time drawing and painting.

A passion where she can relax while being creative.

Joining the Arts Centre has provided Carol with friendship and many opportunities to learn, which she appreciates.

Carol is totally in awe of the talent that exists within the membership.

Featured Potter is Lorraine Edmunds whose interest in ceramics began over 45 years ago while teaching in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Lorraine said, “After enrolling in a night class course and learning the basics of throwing, I bought my own wheel.

“I was hooked.”

During a holiday to Nelson Bay, she met her husband Mark, and a year later moved to the Bay without her wheel.

“I joined the Community Arts Centre in 1981.

“It was a very small group then.”

Life, work and children meant pottery was put on the back burner for 40 odd years.

“I’m now back with more enthusiasm than before, enjoying the craft, companionship, and guidance that this centre provides us all.”

Most of the pieces made by Lorraine are domestic tableware; high fired, simply decorated and mainly made using porcelain clay.

Lorraine enjoys the process of making her pieces and this is the first time that she is offering any for sale.

By Marian SAMPSON