Port Stephens Community Arts Centre Holds Annual Spring Fair

MEMBERS of the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre are excited to be hosting a Spring Fair on Saturday 10 September, from 10am – 3pm.

The Spring Fair is an opportunity for visitors to get hands on with a range of activities on offer.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Meryl Miller told News Of The Area, “On arrival you will receive a detailed program detailing what’s on and how you can enjoy your day with various activations.”

Members of the centre will be working with the range of arts and crafts including Bonsai, Creative Textiles, Embroidery, Knitting, Mosaics, Painting, Papercraft, Patchwork, Pottery, Printmaking, Quilling, Spinning and Weaving, Tai Chi and Woodwork.

“Most groups will have activities adults and children can experience.”

The gallery rooms have paintings, pottery, fabric crafts, bonsai, and a range of gift items for sale at reasonable prices.

There will be home baked goodies, potted plants, and a sausage sizzle available to purchase.

Our extensive gardens will be at their Spring best – there’s even a little Fairy Garden, with a letterbox for posting letters to the resident fairy.

If you include your address, she’ll be sure to write back to you!

For more information, visit the Centre’s Facebook page @nelsonbayartscentre or their website at artscentrenelsonbay.org au for the full details.

Now on show in the Gallery until 4 October is The Natural Environment Exhibition where you will see artists’ interpretations of the beauty in nature.

Alongside this are some Fabulous Fakes – following the Old Masters.

“The featured Artist is Jenny Crozier and the featured Potter is Rhaine Clayton.

“Café News, our Garden café has reopened, serving delicious home made delights on Saturdays from 10am – 2pm.”

Artist of the Month Jenny Crozier’s artistic talent was evident at a very early age.

Recognising her potential, her parents enrolled her with the Parramatta Art Society where she studied tone and composition.

Her first exhibited work was shown at the age of twelve.

As an adult, Jenny worked as a ticket writer and illustrator.

Later Jenny moved to Noosa where she continued her artistic skills and won her first award.

Wishing to pass on her knowledge and passion for art, Jenny began classes for children and adults.

Over the ensuing years Jenny’s work has won a total of 100 awards, 58 of which were achieved in the Newcastle area.

Most recently her works were awarded in four categories at the Tilligerry Art Festival and 1st prize Major Award in the Raymond Terrace Art Show.

Not surprisingly, Jenny’s work is much in demand and is displayed in many private and corporate collections in Australia and overseas.

Jenny’s philosophy towards art is “Always paint with a sense”.

By Marian SAMPSON