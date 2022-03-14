Port Stephens Community Arts Centre receives Octapod grant

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COMMUNITY is everything at the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre.

Members paint, draw, pot, mosaic, woodwork and even garden together.



Recently the group has received some funding that will assist members in their artistic endeavours.

Meryl Miller of the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre told News Of The Area, “Port Stephens Community Arts Centre was fortunate to receive a Skills Enhancement Grant from Octapod.”

Octapod is a not-for-profit organisation based in Newcastle offering business services, funding and opportunities to experimental and emerging artists to create and showcase their art within the Hunter region.

Octapod’s vision is to help every creative take off or take a risk.

“The funding from Octapod has been divided amongst the Arts Centre’s fifteen craft groups who are delighted to be able to purchase items that can be used within the Arts Centre to promote joint creativity,” she said.

The painting group purchased new easels and stools.

These were tried out as a joint challenge to create an abstract artwork within a few hours.

The eighteen participants were delighted by the difference it made having quality equipment to use.

The Port Stephens Community Arts Centre has over 300 local members and incredible facilities.

If you are interested in art, consider visiting the gallery at Nelson Bay to see the amazing artistic works created by the gallery’s members.

By Marian SAMPSON