Port Stephens Council approve financial assistance for local groups

A NUMBER of community groups have successfully received financial assistance from the Port Stephens Council.

In the recent Council meeting on 28 September 2021, financial assistance was approved under the Local Government Act 1993.



Rapid Response Central Ward Funds by Councillor Sarah Smith with an amount of $500 was granted to the Tomaree Triathlon Club towards reserve improvement works.

This decision for assistance occurred after the theft of turf the Triathlon Club had laid on the event site.

Cr Smith addressed the meeting with regards to the incident.

“The Tomaree Triathlon Club are a great group and recently spent about $5000 of their own money rehabilitating the park in Soldiers Point.

“Unfortunately they laid a lot of new turf there and someone decided to help themselves to it and relocate it to their own house so that’s what this money is going towards.

“The group puts in a lot of time and effort and brings a lot to the community during bigger triathlon events and I think they will really appreciate this funding,” Cr Smith said.

Rapid Response East Ward funding was given to the Rotary Club of Nelson Bay.

A $250 donation towards painting, concreting and structuring for a community sign on Stockton Street in Nelson Bay was approved by the Council.

Finally, $1366.90 of West Ward Funds were donated to the Hunter Region Botanic Gardens towards development application fees associated with the Gardens’ fernery project.

By Tara CAMPBELL