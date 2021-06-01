Port Stephens Council News Column

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens residents are encouraged to have a say on Council’s performance in key areas as part of the 2021 Community Satisfaction Survey.

Every year, Port Stephens Council asks the local community to rate its services across a range of areas including waste, facilities, parks and gardens and libraries.

General Manager Wayne Wallis says it’s a great opportunity for residents to share their feedback.

“We’re committed to continuously improving our performance and the services we provide for our community,” Mr Wallis said.

“Our Community Satisfaction Survey is a great opportunity for residents to let us know how we’re performing.

“Our community is at the heart of everything we do — the feedback we receive helps us understand how we can better meet the needs of our residents and improve the quality of the services we provide,” he said.

“The survey takes just 10 minutes to complete so I’d encourage everyone to take the time to have their say,” he added.

The survey is open until 5pm Friday 18 June 2021 with results to be published on Council’s website later in the year.

To complete the survey visit https://www.portstephens.nsw.gov.au/community-satisfaction-survey or phone 4988 0255 to learn about alternative ways to take part.