Port Stephens Council saves $70k, 71 Olympic swimming pools of water in a year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WATER saving measures implemented in the 2019-20 financial year have saved Port Stephens Council $69,880 and 71 Olympic swimming pools of water according to water consumption data.

General Manager Wayne Wallis said the 178ML saving in just one year has financial and environmental benefits for the community.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Given the water restriction measures in place during the 2019-20 financial year, we developed a Drought Resilience Team to not only look at how we could save water but what we could do across all our major sites.

“The data told us that our annual drinking water consumption was between 217ML and 268ML across the Port Stephens local government area — with our holiday parks making up almost 39% of annual consumption, followed by sporting facilities and aquatic centres,” he said.

“We have a responsibility not only to strive for cost saving measures but also uphold our commitment to help protect and sustain our natural environment.

“We will continue to look for water savings, reducing demand on Hunter Water’s systems and saving ratepayers money,” Mr Wallis said.

Acting Facilities and Services Group Manager Tim Crosdale says upgrades to Council infrastructure are also responsible for the savings.

“We are currently rolling out our biggest Capital Works program ever across the region.

“Most of these water savings have been achieved by fixing leaks, upgrading water pipes and installing irrigation timing systems particularly in our holiday parks and recreation areas.

“As we replace aging infrastructure, we will install the most up-to-date water saving features.

“A great example is the upgrade at Fingal Bay Holiday Park where we’re constructing a new amenities building with water saving features.

“We also worked with Sports Councils to see how water consumption could be reduced on our playing fields and replaced the pool liner at Tomaree Aquatic Centre with a new fibreglass pool liner, which saved water in the process,” Mr Crosdale said.

Port Stephens Council will continue to work with Hunter Water to identify opportunities to reduce our demand on water resources including using bore water, raw water or recycled water for drinking water where appropriate.

For more information about saving water visit Hunter Water’s smart water choices.