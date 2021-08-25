Port Stephens Council takes two top spots at Hunter Business Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens Council’s employee wellness program PSCare and the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary have been announced finalists at the 2021 Hunter Business Awards this week.

Group Manager Corporate Services Tim Crosdale said the announcement is a tribute to the work employees have put in the last 12 months.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Despite the challenges we’ve experienced due to COVID-19 over the last year, we’re thrilled to be announced finalists in the ‘Outstanding employer of Choice’ and Start-up Superstar’ categories for two of our biggest recent projects.

“Everyone involved should be extremely proud of what they have achieved for our employees through the PSCare program and koala conservation in the Port Stephens region – which both are extremely important in our current climate,” he said.

Zoë Pattison Organisation Support Section Manager says the PSCare program provides an all-encompassing health and wellbeing approach.

“Since September 2020 our employee wellness program has provided an all-encompassing health and wellbeing approach to physical and mental health at Port Stephens Council.

“We want to empower our workforce to take the lead of all aspects of their wellbeing, bringing together mind, body and culture both now and for the future,” Mrs Pattison said.

“We’ve trained over 100 employees in the Veda meditation technique as part of the program which helps participants with stress management, resilience and improves sleep — things that are vital for quality leadership, self-awareness and time management.

“By providing our people with the right tools we can help them to continuously improve and build on the physical and mental wellbeing which is now more important than ever,” she said.

The Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary was also named a finalist in the ‘Start-up Superstar’ category.

Holiday Park Section Manager Kim Latham said the announcement recognises the Sanctuary’s ability to demonstrate growth and potential for future success despite the impacts of COVID-19.

“Since opening in late September 2020 we’ve welcomed tens of thousands of visitors through our doors offering unique experiences with koalas in a natural and idyllic bushland setting.

“This Sanctuary not only helps to protect and care for the Port Stephens koala population, it is also an eco-tourism facility providing an immersive educational experience.

“Despite COVID-19 restrictions we’ve still managed to host hundreds of schools, Probus clubs and other industry groups to the Sanctuary,” she said.

Winners will be announced at the upcoming Award ceremony in late 2021.

More information including the full list of finalists can be found on the Business Hunter website at https://www.businesshunter.com/media-centre/media-releases/one-more-reason-to-celebrate-hunter-business-success-2021-awards-finalist-announced.