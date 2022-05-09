Port Stephens Council unanimously support the need for a Medowie Public High School

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens Council will call for a Medowie Public High School.

In a notice of motion raised by Councillor Chris Doohan, Council unanimously voted to support ‘quality education opportunities to all people of Port Stephens’.



Port Stephens Council will now write to the NSW Minister for Education, the Shadow Minister for Education and the State Member for Port Stephens to conduct an urgent review of the December 2009 report on education provision and demographic patterns in Port Stephens using current demographic data.

In addition, Council will call on the NSW Minister for Education to carry out an environmental audit of the currently proposed 4.4 hectare site for a new Medowie High School (Lot 2 in Deposited Plan 595932) and consider an alternative already environmentally degraded site in Medowie, should that audit identify the currently proposed site as being environmentally valuable.

For over 30 years, community members have advocated the need for a Public High School in Medowie.

Following the motion, Port Stephens Council has now taken a stand for the community in advocating for a public high school by way of written communication.

Council’s desire to see a public High School constructed in Medowie will be added to Council’s advocacy document for the 2023 State Election.

By Tara CAMPBELL