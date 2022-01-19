Port Stephens Councillor Allocations to Committees and Groups Announced Port Stephens by News Of The Area - Modern Media - January 19, 2022 COUNCILLOR delegates for various committees and groups in the Port Stephens region have been selected. In the first Port Stephens Council meeting for the year on 11 January 2022, the newly elected council selected representatives for several Council-established or council-involved committees and groups in the region. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – [email protected] Amongst many others, the main allocations are as follows: Anna Bay Hall Committee – Cr Wells, Cr Tucker, Cr Doohan Corlette Hall Committee – Cr Bailey, Cr Anderson Fern Bay Community Centre Committee – Cr Kafer, Cr Arnott, Cr Francis Hinton School of Arts Committee – Cr Kafer, Cr Arnott, Cr Francis Karuah Community Hall Committee – Cr Wells, Cr Doohan, Cr Tucker Lemon Tree Passage Old School Centre Committee – Cr Tucker, Cr Doohan, Cr Wells Mallabula Community Centre Committee – Cr Tucker, Cr Doohan, Cr Wells Medowie Sports Council – Cr Doohan, Cr Wells Nelson Bay Community Hall Committee – Cr Bailey, Cr Anderson Port Stephens Australia Day Committee – Cr Arnott, Cr Francis, Cr Dunkley, Cr Anderson, Mayor Palmer Port Stephens Sister Cities Committee – All Raymond Terrace Senior Citizens Hall Management Committee – Cr Kafer, Cr Arnott, Cr Francis Salt Ash Community Hall – Cr Tucker, Cr Wells, Cr Doohan Salt Ash Sports Ground Committee – Cr Tucker, Cr Wells Seaham Park and Wetlands Committee – Cr Kafer, Cr Arnott, Cr Francis Tanilba Foreshore Hall Committee – Cr Tucker, Cr Wells Tilligerry Sports Council – Cr Wells, Cr Tucker, Cr Doohan, Mayor Palmer Tomaree Sports Council – Cr Dunkley, Cr Bailey, Cr Anderson, Mayor Palmer West Ward Sports Council – Cr Kafer, Cr Arnott, Cr Francis, Mayor Palmer Birubi Point Cultural Heritage Advisory Panel – Cr Wells, Cr Doohan Brandy Hill Quarry Community Consultative Committee – Cr Kafer, Cr Arnott Alternate Comprehensive Koala Plan of Management Implementation Committee – Cr Anderson, Cr Kafer Alternative General Manager Performance Review Panel – Cr Arnott Lower Hunter Bushfire Management Committee – Cr Arnott, Cr Kafer Medowie Planning Strategy Implementation Panel – Cr Doohan, Cr Tucker, Cr Wells, Mayor Palmer Nelson Bay Strategy Implementation Panel – Cr Anderson, Cr Bailey, Cr Dunkley, Mayor Palmer Port Stephens/ Myall Lakes Estuary and Coastal Zone Management Committee – Cr Bailey, Cr Anderson Alternate Raymond Terrace and Heatherbrae Strategy Implementation Panel – Cr Kafer, Cr Arnott, Cr Francis, Mayor Palmer Salt Ash Sand Project Community Consultative Committee – Cr Doohan, Cr Wells Alternate Williamtown Consultative Committee Forum – Mayor Palmer Worimi Conservation Lands Board of Management – Cr Bailey, Alternates Cr Anderson and Cr Francis. By Tara CAMPBELL