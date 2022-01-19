Port Stephens Councillor Allocations to Committees and Groups Announced

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COUNCILLOR delegates for various committees and groups in the Port Stephens region have been selected.

In the first Port Stephens Council meeting for the year on 11 January 2022, the newly elected council selected representatives for several Council-established or council-involved committees and groups in the region.



Amongst many others, the main allocations are as follows:

Anna Bay Hall Committee – Cr Wells, Cr Tucker, Cr Doohan

Corlette Hall Committee – Cr Bailey, Cr Anderson

Fern Bay Community Centre Committee – Cr Kafer, Cr Arnott, Cr Francis

Hinton School of Arts Committee – Cr Kafer, Cr Arnott, Cr Francis

Karuah Community Hall Committee – Cr Wells, Cr Doohan, Cr Tucker

Lemon Tree Passage Old School Centre Committee – Cr Tucker, Cr Doohan, Cr Wells

Mallabula Community Centre Committee – Cr Tucker, Cr Doohan, Cr Wells

Medowie Sports Council – Cr Doohan, Cr Wells

Nelson Bay Community Hall Committee – Cr Bailey, Cr Anderson

Port Stephens Australia Day Committee – Cr Arnott, Cr Francis, Cr Dunkley, Cr Anderson, Mayor Palmer

Port Stephens Sister Cities Committee – All

Raymond Terrace Senior Citizens Hall Management Committee – Cr Kafer, Cr Arnott, Cr Francis

Salt Ash Community Hall – Cr Tucker, Cr Wells, Cr Doohan

Salt Ash Sports Ground Committee – Cr Tucker, Cr Wells

Seaham Park and Wetlands Committee – Cr Kafer, Cr Arnott, Cr Francis

Tanilba Foreshore Hall Committee – Cr Tucker, Cr Wells

Tilligerry Sports Council – Cr Wells, Cr Tucker, Cr Doohan, Mayor Palmer

Tomaree Sports Council – Cr Dunkley, Cr Bailey, Cr Anderson, Mayor Palmer

West Ward Sports Council – Cr Kafer, Cr Arnott, Cr Francis, Mayor Palmer

Birubi Point Cultural Heritage Advisory Panel – Cr Wells, Cr Doohan

Brandy Hill Quarry Community Consultative Committee – Cr Kafer, Cr Arnott Alternate

Comprehensive Koala Plan of Management Implementation Committee – Cr Anderson, Cr Kafer Alternative

General Manager Performance Review Panel – Cr Arnott

Lower Hunter Bushfire Management Committee – Cr Arnott, Cr Kafer

Medowie Planning Strategy Implementation Panel – Cr Doohan, Cr Tucker, Cr Wells, Mayor Palmer

Nelson Bay Strategy Implementation Panel – Cr Anderson, Cr Bailey, Cr Dunkley, Mayor Palmer

Port Stephens/ Myall Lakes Estuary and Coastal Zone Management Committee – Cr Bailey, Cr Anderson Alternate

Raymond Terrace and Heatherbrae Strategy Implementation Panel – Cr Kafer, Cr Arnott, Cr Francis, Mayor Palmer

Salt Ash Sand Project Community Consultative Committee – Cr Doohan, Cr Wells Alternate

Williamtown Consultative Committee Forum – Mayor Palmer

Worimi Conservation Lands Board of Management – Cr Bailey, Alternates Cr Anderson and Cr Francis.

By Tara CAMPBELL