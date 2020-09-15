Port Stephens District Bodyboarders Run Round 3 In Tricky Conditions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ROUND Three of the Port Stephens District Bodyboarders ran last Sunday at Box Beach with a nicely groomed 1-2 feet of swell for competitors to get their roll on.



Even though the seas deteriorated as the day progressed the crew on hand ensured the good times continued with enough grunt left in the waves to finish out the day.

In the main Opens division young gun Hayden Pisani put some big names to the flame to take the blue ribbon in tricky conditions.

Hayden surfed beyond his years to overcome Newcastle-based booger Wade Boeree who placed second with local shred-head Kane Brewer in third.

Defeated but not deflated Wade bounced back from his Opens loss to take the golden mushroom in the Masters with Aaron Kimmons second and Hayden’s dad, Chad Pisani, grabbing third.

In the Juniors Patrick O’Malley proved his worth knocking over Hayden Pisani and Jack Grainger to etch his name in the winners silverware showing his ready to take on the bog boys next time round.

The Groms division saw Toby McGuiggan, son of legendary Boxy local Tye, take home the chocolates with Kai Atkinson second and Nicholas Holz third.

Finally in the Grand Masters Russell Sheehy conjured up a win with Hudson Daly and Jeremy Harris equal second.

For the days full results and subsequent multimedia releases hit https://www.facebook.com/portstephensdistrictbodyboarders.

By Mitch LEES