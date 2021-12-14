Port Stephens Election: what we know so far

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RESULTS from the local government election continue to flood in, with votes too close to call.

With nine councillors and one mayor to be elected, the current results are as follows.



In Central Ward, Jason Wells’ Labor Group D is leading polls with 34.61% or 5,010 votes counted.

Independent Chris Doohan’s Group B is sitting on 29.09% or 4,211 votes, whilst Steve Tucker’s Group A has earned 25.54% or 3,696 votes.

Both Greens’ candidate Caitlin Spiller (Group C) and ungrouped independent Bill Doran have not reached the progressive quota for votes, with 1,373 and 184 votes respectively.

East Ward votes were close with Labor’s Leah Anderson (Group B) leading the polls with 39.65% or 5,363 votes.

Current mayor Ryan Palmer (Independent Group C) has 31.65% or 4,281 votes, with Liberal Candidate Matthew Bailey’s Group A earning 28.70% or 3,882 votes.

West Ward showed a large swing in Labor voters, with current councillor Giacomo Arnott re-elected and the second of his group, Peter Francis also in line to be elected.

Arnott’s Labor group B earned 50.89% or 6,734 votes, meeting the progressive quota of 3,309 twice.

Peter Kafer’s Liberal Group A currently has 42.79% or 5,662 votes, whilst ungrouped candidates Monique Malone (218 votes), Danielle Le Mottee (243 votes), Christopher Baguley (197 votes) or Andrew Cole (179 votes) were unable to meet the quota to be elected.

The mayoral vote has been remarkably close, with first-time candidate Leah Anderson currently sitting at 49.60% or 22,607 votes whilst current mayor, Ryan Palmer is sitting at 50.40% or 22,971 votes.

Anderson topped polling centres including Anna Bay Public, Club Lemon Tree, Irrawang High and Public, Port Stephens PCYC and Raymond Terrace Public School (amongst others) as well as topping the Port Stephens Regional RO Officer Pre-poll centre.

Palmer topped polling centres including Corlette Hall, Hinton Public, Medowie Public, Salt Ash Public and Nelson Bay Pre-Poll (amongst others).

Interestingly, Anderson topped twelve polling sites, whilst Palmer topped fifteen, with one polling site only separated by one vote.

With initial counts made for all polling centres, declaration votes still to be counted and the remainder of postal votes to be sent in, it’s sure to be a close one.

By Tara CAMPBELL