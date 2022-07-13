Port Stephens Emergency Services Update

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Evacuation Centre

AN evacuation centre has been set up for stranded residents at Raymond Terrace Senior Citizens.



If you are in need of shelter, Port Stephens SES asks residents to head there and register.

The Centre is at 17E Irrawang Street, Raymond Terrace.

Sandbag Points

NSW SES – Port Stephens Unit at 31 Rees James Road, Raymond Terrace – pre-filled sandbags, empty sandbags, sand, shovels.

Stuart Oval at 17 Swan Street Hinton – pre-filled sandbags, empty sandbags, sand, shovels.

Bowthorne Oval Wallalong at 19 Morpeth Street Wallalong – pre-filled sandbags, empty sandbags, sand, shovels.

Flood Warning

The Port Stephens SES Unit has issued the advice for those living in low lying areas near the Paterson, Williams and Hunter Rivers.

Have an emergency kit ready to go and a flood plan of when you will leave and where you will go.

If your property is at risk of inundation, raise moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top.

If you’re on a farm, move machinery, livestock, pumps and fodder to flood free ground.

If an evacuation order is issued, leaving early is the best option.

Do not leave it to the last minute and whatever you do, do not drive through flood waters.

If you live in an area that may be subject to isolation, please be prepared with enough food, water and medication should you be isolated for a number of days.

Monitor emergency warnings and evacuation orders via Bureau of Meteorology and NSW SES websites.

For NSW SES assistance in floods and storms, call 132 500.

For life-threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Hinton Isolation

Over the week, crews from the NSW SES have been in Hinton assisting the community after it became isolated by flood waters.

Members assisted with boat transportation for essential supplies, medications and critical care workers.

Members also assisted with welfare checks, livestock evacuations and community information.

A NSW SES boat, rescue truck and rescue crew will remain in Hinton during the isolation to respond to any urgent requests for assistance.

The crew is comprised of Rescue Operators, Boat Operators, Chainsaw Operators and Advanced First Aid Trained Members.

Port Stephens SES

It has been a busy week for the local SES Units.

On 8 July, Rescue teams responded to multiple flood rescues in Raymond Terrace, Millers Forest and Hinton areas.

Boat teams continued with emergency transportation operations in Hinton, storm teams continued to attend roof damage, water ingress requiring sandbags and other calls for assistance.

Recon teams were also out assessing roads and flood impact in the area.

Road Closures

Over 70 roads in the Port Stephens area have been closed over the week due to water across the roads or damage to the surface of roads.

Emergency crews remind all residents to not enter flood water.

Flood waters can quickly sweep people off their feet and flood vehicles, rendering them stuck in flood waters.

Roads are also deteriorating under the flood water, with major potholes and road subsidence.

The Pacific Highway at Hexham Bridge also flooded across both directions of the road.

Avoid the area where possible and use alternative routes to stay safe.

Thank You

On behalf of the whole community, a big thank you goes out to all the emergency services crews and volunteers who have been working immensely hard to keep the community safe, calm and being there to respond to any incidents over the past week.

Thank you for all that you have done, and all you continue to do.

By Tara CAMPBELL