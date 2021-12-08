Port Stephens’ Farmers Plight Over Potential Residential Development

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ARE the rural properties in Port Stephens at risk of residential developments?

Local farmers that have been on the land in Seaham for years believe that they are.



In a region that floods as Nelsons Plains does, there is a need for high ground where cattle and other animals can be moved to to keep them safe during floods.

Now, a potential development could see the loss of one of the last remaining areas of high ground where cattle can be moved to safely during flood events.

Farmer Peter Manuel raises cattle on a farm that has been operating locally for over 200 years.

He told News Of The Area, “The local farmers are deeply worried about getting shut down over time if the development goes ahead.”

The two cattle farms and three poultry farms around Nelson’s Plains contribute an estimated $3 million dollars to the economy of Port Stephens annually.

Mr Manuel believes that his farm is at risk by the proposed development of large residential blocks right on his boundary.

His house, working sheds and cattle yards sit close to where the 8000 square meter blocks are proposed.

He has concerns that his farm will be effectively shut down by complaints when he fertilises with chicken manure.

He believes that when the calves are weaned in the cattle yards, the new residents, who probably won’t have a farming background, will complain nearly as loudly as the calves do when they are separated from their mothers.

He also feels that the odours from the cattle yards in periods of rain will be an issue for the new residents.

There are also concerns about water catchment and the runoff of rainwater once the natural land is replaced with roofing, and hard surfaces.

The farm will be impacted by household and garden chemicals from the new development and there is also the risk of leaking sewage into the dam.

The farmers are also worried about dog attacks on young calves.

Associated with the farms are 24 hour heavy vehicle movements, with trucks arriving at the chicken farms in the area at all hours.

Chickens are collected at night while they are sleeping which is less stressful for the birds.

The farmers are fearful that their businesses and livelihoods are in jeopardy, as they believe Council is so busy working on developing the region that they are prepared to see the end of local farming businesses in favour of development.

Local farmers are now in the position where they are calling the police in relation to acts of trespassing by the developers and their contractors.

Port Stephens Councillor Giacomo Arnott told News Of The Area, “For decades, developers have been favoured by this Council over people in our local community.

“Where developers submit proposals that will disadvantage our community, it says a lot about how much they care about the people of Port Stephens.

“I voted against this proposal when it came to Council, because our agricultural land should not be threatened by developments like this, and the local families who are trying to make a living in this area should not have their livelihoods destroyed.”