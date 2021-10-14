Port Stephens Fire Services Update

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S time for your weekly fire services update.

Lithium-Ion Batteries

The local fire brigades remind all locals to check their charging stations to avoid accidental fires.



Lithium-ion batteries are often used in whipper snippers and power tools and can cause fires by being left to charge in hot conditions.

Residents are reminded to charge these batteries in well-ventilated areas using only the supplied and recommended charging units by the manufacturer.

Emergency Service Volunteers Memorial Service

On 10 October, the Emergency Service Volunteers Memorial Service was held virtually to pay respect to those in the NSW Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Service, VRA Rescue NSW and Marine Rescue volunteers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while working to protect others in the community.

Senior Chaplain Ray Lotty of VRA Rescue NSW addressed the service reminding virtual attendees of the legacy that these volunteers have left.

“Today, each of us comes together; although not physically, certainly in spirit, in a shared grief, and a shared love.

“But we are also united in a shared hope, and a shared desire to honour and remember those who have paid that ultimate sacrifice- they have truly been great stewards of the life and property entrusted to them.

“They leave us with an incredible legacy that lives on in us, just as certainly as their memory and sacrifice live on in us,” Mr Lotty said.

Bush Fire Safety

As of 1 October, the Bush Fire Danger Period is officially in action in the Lower Hunter area.

Permits will be required by all landholders who wish to burn on their property and can be obtained by NSW Rural Fire Service Brigade Permit issuing officers in your area.

NSW RFS Commissioner, Rob Rogers reminds residents to understand the high level of fire danger in the area.

“As we enter the warmer months this will begin to dry out and may prove problematic for both landholders and firefighters.

“Now is the time to review your plans, prepare your properties and have the conversation with your family about what you will do during a fire – talk about when you’ll leave, where you’ll go, what you’ll take and what you’ll do with animals,” Commissioner Rogers said.

By Tara CAMPBELL