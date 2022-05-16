Port Stephens footballers win inaugural NNSWF Local Champion Awards for April

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NORTHERN NSW Football is delighted to announce the recipients of its inaugural Local Champion Awards for April.

The NNSWF Local Champion Awards are a monthly recognition of individuals and teams who make a difference

across the footballing community.

The winners this month included Stockton Sharks FC player Joshua Cappiello, who won the Player of the Month award, and Nelson Bay FC, who won Club of the Month.

Player of the Month

Joshua Cappiello – Stockton Sharks FC

Joshua is an inspiration.

Not only does he manage to play and coach his team but he inspires and encourages every

player to do their best.

A lifelong Newcastle Jets fan, his passion and commitment deserve to be recognised.

Club of the Month

Nelson Bay FC

Nelson Bay FC is one of the largest clubs operating within Northern NSW Football.

The committee have continued the great work of their predecessors in strengthening the club’s governance and striving to attract new people to the club.

The club have made a strong commitment to NNSWF community programs including delivering a Kick On for

Women program and recently delivering Summer Football despite the pandemic impacts.

Nelson Bay FC create numerous opportunities for women and girls to engage with football and will be engaging

with Female Football Week, which started last Friday.

Other winners were Volunteer of the Month, Ben Perry from Italo Stars FC; Referee of the Month,

Lucy Hungerford; Coach of the Month, Scott Masters; and Team of the Month, Bellingen United FC First Grade.

Northern NSW Football Community Football Manager Ross Hicks congratulated the recipients and thanked them for their contribution to football in northern NSW.

“Without people like Ben, Lucy, Scott and Joshua as well as clubs like Bellingen United and Nelson Bay FC we

wouldn’t have a game.

“They make football what it is in our region,” Hicks said.

“It is their commitment to their clubs, teams and football community that make the game and improves the

experience of playing football for the people around them.

“We thank them for their contribution and congratulate them on being named NNSWF Local Champion Awards

winners for April. We wish them all the very best for the rest of the 2022 season.”

Monthly award winners are also nominated for the annual Local Champion Awards in October.