Port Stephens’ Ian Webster Takes Out Engineerings Top Honour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DR IAN Webster, Group Engineer Manager at Ampcontrol, has been named as joint winner of the esteemed M A Sargent Medal.

The M A Sargent Medal is arguably Australia’s highest honour in the electrical engineering field, run jointly by the College of Electrical Engineers and the College of ITEE Engineers.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The award acknowledges nominees who demonstrate a significant contribution, through technical innovation, to the longstanding eminence in science or the practice of electrical engineering; or exceptional and sustained leadership in electrical engineering.

Dr Ian Webster is the joint winner of the the M A Sargent Medal for 2021 with Professor Qing-Long Han, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Research Quality) and distinguished professor at Swinburne University of Technology.

In addition to his role at Ampcontrol, Dr Ian Webster is a respected professional Electrical Engineer with multiple degrees from The University of Newcastle.

He is Adjunct Professor of Practice, School of Engineering at the University of Newcastle, and held numerous leadership roles with national and international engineering bodies.

Ian is a subject matter expert in the technical fields of electrical engineering related to hazardous (explosive) atmospheres and underground mining, with an impressive portfolio of published academic papers.

On winning this award Dr Ian Webster, Group Engineer Manager at Ampcontrol said, “I am honoured and humbled to be recognised for the M A Sargent Medal.

“I offer my congratulations to Professor Qing-Long Han, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research Quality) at Swinburne University of Technology, who is the co-winner of this award for 2021.

“I thank the Engineers Australia College of Electrical Engineers and the College of Information, Telecommunications, and Electronics Engineering for their dedicated work in maintaining and awarding the M A Sargent Medal annually.

“I have enjoyed the privilege of dual careers, having spent 20 years in academia, and another 20 years in industry.

“For that I must thank the many people whom I have worked for, and worked with, and who have presented the challenges and opportunities to allow me to grow as an engineer.

“Without them, the journey recognised today would not have been possible,” he said.

Acknowledging Dr Ian Webster’s dual-award accomplishments, Ampcontrol Managing Director & CEO Rod Henderson said, “We congratulate Ian on the tremendous honours he has received from Engineers Australia.

“The M A Sargent Medal is the most highly acclaimed acknowledgement of the skilled innovators working within our industry and a celebration of tremendous influence and excellence in both the science and practice of electrical engineering.”

In 2020, Ian led several high-profile projects at Ampcontrol, including developing a critical ICU Emergency Ventilator for NSW Health in response to the COVID pandemic.

“Dr Ian Webster is greatly valued and admired for his innovation in the electrical engineering sector and we look forward to seeing his further development in advancing Ampcontrol’s emerging technologies into the future,” he said.

With STEM being the go to career path for many students Ian is sure to be an inspiration for the upcoming generation of engineers that will find employment in new industries being based in the region.

By Marian SAMPSON