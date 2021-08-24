Port Stephens Koala Hospital Appoints New CEO

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens Koala Hospital is one of the region’s most important environmental not-for-profit organisations.

It works across the region, including the Myall Coast, delivering quality care for koalas in need.



It is hard work, mostly done by volunteers, harder still when not all of the koalas that come into their care “make it”.

That is how Leah Anderson first got involved in the Port Stephens Koala Hospital.

The Port Stephens Mayoral candidate has been on the board of the organisation for some years and has also been a volunteer both at the hospital and as a home carer.

Leah Anderson told News Of The Area, “Tolley was in home care with me in early 2020.”

She is very proud to step up into my next important role in the community as CEO of Port Stephens Koala Hospital.

“This last week I stepped down from three boards, Business Port Stephens (President for four years), Destination Port Stephens (Director for almost two years) and Port Stephens Koalas (Director for one year).”

Anderson’s most recent journey started with volunteering at Port Stephens Koala Hospital almost two years ago.

“In that time I have learnt to be a Koala carer, Home Carer, I am the Saturday AM shift supervisor, and I also am part of the training team and I help deliver induction training to our new volunteers.

“I am delighted to bring my many years of finance and management experience in the corporate world to help support and strengthen Port Stephens Koala Hospital as we continue to grow (rapidly) and to work on our plans for the future.

“In the last month I have recruited two new Vet Nurses to Port Stephens Koala Hospital to enable us to strengthen our skill-set to provide seven day a week qualified care for our local koalas in care at the hospital.

“I look forward to working in my new capacity as CEO with our team of 150 volunteers, our staff, our board of directors, and our President Ron Land, to continue to rescue, care for, rehabilitate and release , and protect our koala population of Port Stephens.”

You can help support Port Stephens Koala Hospital by adopting a koala, making a donation or volunteering.

There are a range of volunteer roles available and not all are hands on with the koalas.

By Marian SAMPSON