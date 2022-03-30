Port Stephens Legacy holds successful Golf Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT has been hard for community groups to raise funds during the pandemic, but with strong community vaccination rates and relaxed restrictions, Legacy is back raising money to support the families of veterans.

Port Stephens Legacy held a golf day last week at Horizons Golf Resort with over 80 players teeing off for a great cause.



Doug Jacka of Legacy told News Of The Area, “A very successful Charity Day for Port Stephens Legacy was held on Monday 21 March at Horizons Golf Resort.

“Over 80 players participated in the golf followed by lunch in the clubhouse.”

The day was supported by major sponsor First National Port Stephens, while Port Stephens Toyota offered a Haval Julion SUV as a hole in one prize.

A giant raffle was also held with 24 prizes which were drawn at lunch and an auction was held that attracted vigorous bidding.

Major prize sponsors included Mantra Nelson Bay, Nelson Bay Resort, Nelson Bay Signs and Blue Water Garden Centre.

“Money raised went to supporting the widows and children of Defence Force personnel who had fallen on hard times or were deceased.”

Their numbers total over 200 in the Port Stephens area.

“We would like to thank all the donors of prizes totaling over 30 companies from the port Stephens area, Sydney and the Hunter Valley.

“Without them the day would not have been as successful as it turned out,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON