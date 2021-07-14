Port Stephens Legacy’s New Chair – Carol Selkirk

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THERE’s a new hand on the helm of Port Stephens Legacy and for the first time it’s a woman’s one.

Carol Selkirk is the first woman in Port Stephens Legacy’s history to hold this position.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

She comes well credentialled having previously served on the Executive as Secretary and as Vice Chair and, prior to that, has had extensive experience with Sydney Legacy.

As the new Chair of Port Stephens Legacy, Carol will succeed Legatee Doug Jacka who will remain on the Executive Committee.

The new Executive Committee for 2021/2022 comprises of Carol Selkirk (Chair), Peter Polack (Vice Chair), Doug Jacka (Vice Chair), Foz Breckenridge (Treasurer) and Bob Brown (Secretary).

Bob Brown, a former Brigadier in the Australian Army, is the new Secretary while Foz Breckenridge, a Reservist in the RAAF, takes up the role of Treasurer, moving from his previous role as Vice Chair.

Doug Jacka and Peter Polack remain on the Committee as Vice Chairs.

Commenting on her appointment, Mrs Selkirk told News Of The Area, “Legacy has been a big part in my life over many years.

“I started working with Sydney Legacy as Office Manager at the Manly Warringah Pittwater Division (now known as Northern Beaches Legacy) for a period of 16 years.

“When I left that position, I spent two years as a Legatee before moving to Nelson Bay in 2012 to retire with my husband.

“Since joining Port Stephens Legacy Division in 2013, I have served on the Executive as Secretary and as a Vice Chair.

“I now look forward to my new role and working alongside my fellow Legatees in supporting our Legacy ladies and Legacy families in the Port Stephens region.”

Legacy has long supported the families of the fallen service men and women of the Australian Defence Force.

In Port Stephens (Tomaree and Tilligerry Peninsulas and Medowie), 30 dedicated Legatees support some 250 widows and their dependents.

Legacy’s services include bereavement support, advocacy for pension entitlements, rights and benefits by trained and experienced Pension Officers, financial hardship relief and assistance with children’s educational expenses.

Combating social isolation, providing support to access community-based health and welfare services are also important elements of what Legacy provides.

By Marian SAMPSON