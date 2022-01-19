Port Stephens legend Leon Lindsay mourned by community

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE members of the Probus Club of Port Stephens (PCPS) are mourning the loss of a much loved member Leon Lindsay who was aged 88 when he passed away gently on 29 December 2021.

Before Leon joined the PCPS, he was a very active member of East Maitland Rotary Club for many years and after he and Cathy moved to Port Stephens, he joined Shoal Bay Rotary Club.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Leon was a member of Probus for almost 33 years and before his untimely passing, was the longest serving member in the Probus Club Of Port Stephens.

Leon took on many positions within the club over the years including Vice President and President.

Ann Gibson of the Probus Club of Port Stephens told News Of The Area, “For approximately 12 years, he and Cathy organized the annual cara-camper trips away which were the highlight of the Clubs Probus calendar.

“He was also a great supporter of the introduction of lady members to Probus Club of Port Stephens in 2011,” she said.

Life Membership was conferred on Leon at the Christmas Lunch in December, 2014; an Honour Leon richly deserved.

On Australia Day in 2018, Leon was awarded the Port Stephens Medal by Port Stephens Council for his contribution to the Probus Club of Port Stephens and the wider community.

This was a very special and proud day for Leon and Cathy and all who attended the ceremony.

For those who knew him well, Leon was a leading light and a truly active and conscientious member who gave many years of service to this club.

He always went out of his way to practise the true spirit of Probus, that of Friendship, Fellowship and Fun amongst all members and always with Cathy by his side.

He was a very popular and well-loved man who will be sadly missed by his many friends in our club and beyond.

By Marian SAMPSON