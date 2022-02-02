Port Stephens Libraries extend opening hours

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RESIDENTS from Port Stephens will now be able enjoy local libraries even longer with extended opening hours.

Port Stephens Council Library Services Manager Kris Abbott told News Of The Area that this is just one of the ways that the Council is responding to feedback.



“Feedback from our Annual Library Customer Survey indicated that customers would like longer opening hours on Saturdays.

“As a result, we are extending our hours of operation from three hours to five hours.

“Commencing Saturday 5 February, Raymond Terrace and Tomaree Libraries will now open from 9:00AM – 2:00PM.

“The community spoke, and we listened,” Kris said.

In the 2021 community satisfaction survey, more than 35 percent of the respondents had used the library service within the last twelve months.

Advertising the range and availability of library programs/activities and increasing access to the library were identified as opportunities for improvement by respondents.

The opening hours for both libraries will now be 9:00am-6:00pm from Monday to Friday with the Saturday hours extended from 9:00am-12:00pm to 9:00am-2:00pm.

Both libraries offer large collections of reading materials, free internet and WIFI-access and meeting rooms, alongside access to photocopying, scanning, printing and faxing services.

The Raymond Terrace Library is also home to a Pink Box free period dispenser for women and girls in need.

By Tara CAMPBELL