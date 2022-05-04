Port Stephens Libraries to host Less Mess Workshops

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens Libraries are thrilled to be presenting a series of ‘Less Mess Workshops’ in the libraries throughout the region.

LessMess is a Sydney based hands-on service with fifteen years of experience in getting stuff done, and Kris Abbott, Port Stephens Council’s Library Services Manager said that over the upcoming months, there will be several workshops presented by the library to assist with organisation.



Email us – [email protected]

“The LessMess team is dropping into Port Stephens in May to teach us about (creating) less mess with meal planning,” Ms Abbott said.

“In June and August, we’ll learn about living with less and in September, creating an intentional wardrobe.”

The first workshop will be held on 7 May 2022 at Raymond Terrace Library, hosted by Susanne Thiebe, an expert professional organiser with thirteen years experience and a board member at the Institute of Professional Organisers.

Topics for the meal planning workshop will include how planning your meals will improve your family’s health and save the environment, a healthy way to diet for your family, ways to save money on groceries, reducing food waste and less stress around dinner time.

On 28 June and 13 August, the program will be hitting Tomaree Library and Raymond Terrace Library, consecutively, to help people reduce the clutter in their lives, reduce housework and get back some breathing space.

The final workshop will be held on 17 September at Raymond Terrace Library introducing Port Stephens locals to decluttering and organising textiles; challenging routines and finding ways to recycle or swap second hand resources.

Bookings are essential for all workshops and spots can be reserved by contacting Raymond Terrace Library on 4988 0111 and Tomaree Library on 4988 0670.

All of the workshops will run for two hours from 10am-12pm.

By Tara CAMPBELL