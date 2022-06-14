Port Stephens Libraries to host ‘Rite to the Finish’ events

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens Library is looking forward to presenting 2022’s ‘Rite to the Finish’ program to both Raymond Terrace and Tomaree Libraries.

Rite to the Finish is a presentation and discussion relating to the end of life, with presentations discussing different aspects of death and dying.



Email us – [email protected]

Nada Voorbij of Raymond Terrace Library says that Port Stephens Council is excited to bring the event back to the region this month.

“Raymond Terrace Library hosted an event called ‘Rite to the Finish’ on 5 March 2020.

“The event covered all aspects of preparing for the end of life with sessions covering Wills, Advanced Care Planning, Guardianship, what a ‘death doula’ is and does,” Nada said.

Ms Voorbij says that the upcoming sessions will include information about organ donations, funeral planning, grief, and loss.

“The March 2020 session was very successful with 30 people attending and we hope that the upcoming event is just as successful,” she said.

Presenters include Lifetimes, White Lady Funerals, O’Hearn Lawyers and the Organ Donation Team, amongst others who will present several 30-minute sessions on each day.

Rite to the Finish will be held at Raymond Terrace on 20 June from 9:00am-1:00pm and Tomaree Community Centre and Library on 27 June from 1:00pm-5:00pm.

Bookings are essential, and further information can be obtained at https://www.portstephens.nsw.gov.au/community/events/2022/library/rite-to-the-finish

By Tara CAMPBELL