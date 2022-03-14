Port Stephens listed as finalists for Keep Australia Beautiful Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens has been listed as a finalist for the 2021 Keep Australia Beautiful NSW awards.

Keep Australia Beautiful NSW is the state’s premier organisation for litter reduction and environmental sustainability.



Independent and not-for-profit, our focus is to engage communities to make NSW the least littered state in Australia, transforming littering behaviour to create a beautiful and more sustainable environment.

The Keep Australia Beautiful NSW Sustainable Cities awards are an annual series of awards that recognise projects which reduce litter, minimise waste, encourage recycling, promote heritage and culture, habitat, celebrate community spirit, sustainability and many other environmental endeavours.

The ‘Overall Sustainable Communities Tidy Towns Award for population category E (over 23,000 residents)’ was won by Wollongong, with Port Stephens, Cessnock, Orange and Queanbeyan Palerang as finalists for the award.

Port Stephens also received a Highly Commended award for the Habitat and Wildlife Conservation Award for the Animal Hospital and Volunteer Program, Sea Shelter.

Val Southam, Chief Executive Officer KAB NSW, sees the awards program as a wonderful opportunity for all entrants to reflect on their achievements and work over the year.

“These awards encourage and empower people to play an active role in creating a sustainable future for their local area, making NSW a prime model for sustainable practices across all sectors of the community and industry,” added Ms Southam.

The awards, running in NSW since 1991, have enhanced public understanding of the environmental and social issues affecting all of NSW.

By Tara CAMPBELL