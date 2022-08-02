Port Stephens Literature Awards now open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Port Stephens Literature Awards are now open for entry with the closing date being 31st October 2022.

This year the Tilligery Lions Club will be overseeing the competition with prizes totalling $1100.



The awards are for short stories to 2000 words on any topic and must be original works, typed and double spaced.

A separate cover sheet with the author’s contact details must accompany each entry.

An entry fee of $10 is required plus $5 for each additional submission.

Full details can be found on tilligerry.com in the green left sidebar by clicking on ‘Literature Award’ – phone inquiries to 4984 5931 or 0407 279 844.

All entries are to be sent to: Literature Award PO Box 133 Tanilba Bay 2319.

Co-ordinator Kevin Colman said the Lions Club was proud to continue with the Awards, which date back some 20 years.

“They have encouraged creative writing, with some of those entering going on to write books of their own and winning prizes in the literary field,” he said.

The awards are sponsored by Club Lemon Tree, Port Stephens Council and News Of The Area.