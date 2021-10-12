Port Stephens Local Area Command welcomes six new Police recruits

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens Local Area Command has welcomed six new Police recruits.

More than 220 new probationary constables have today joined record numbers of police to help keep the NSW community safe.



The NSW Police Force has welcomed 226 police recruits after they were sworn in as probationary constables at a ceremony in Goulburn.

The new police recruits were sworn in at an attestation parade in Goulburn, attended by Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller APM and Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman.

The probationary officers will be assigned to Police Area Commands and Police Districts across the state after taking their oath of office.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said, “Congratulations to the men and women of class 349, who graduate today and will join the NSW Police Force at its strongest and most efficient.

“After eight months of world-class training, the attesting officers will join their stations next Monday and invigorate the policing capabilities of this state.

“The NSW Government has committed to invest $583 million to introduce 1500 extra police over four years to enhance community safety across NSW and is investing $60 million over four years to upgrade the Police Academy at Goulburn,” he said.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin welcomed the eight new police officers to the Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens-Hunter Police Districts.

“Some of the Force’s newest probationary constables have elected to come back to serve this community while others have chosen to start their careers in the Hunter district,” Mr Martin said.

“On behalf of our community, I am pleased to be able to welcome our newest police officers.”

Class 349 included 153 men and 73 women.

A total of 34 recruits were born overseas in countries including Brazil, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Iraq, Germany, Egypt, Serbia, Korea and NZ.

Three recruits are Indigenous.

The recruits have completed eight months of foundational training and those allocated to commands within Port Stephens will report to their stations from Monday 11 October 2021.

By Marian SAMPSON