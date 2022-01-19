Port Stephens man charged with alleged grooming

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A MAN has been charged over his alleged grooming of two teenage girls in the Port Stephens region.

Officers from Newcastle City and Port Stephens-Hunter Police Districts commenced an investigation following reports a man was allegedly grooming two girls, aged fifteen and sixteen.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Following extensive inquiries, detectives attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District stopped a vehicle on Clarence Town Road, Glen Oak at approximately 12.40pm on Tuesday 11 January 2022.

A 51-year-old man was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.

A short time later, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Glen Oak, where police seized electronic items, drugs, firearms, and ammunition, which will undergo forensic examination.

Following inquiries, the man was charged with groom child for unlawful sexual activity, possess child abuse material, three counts of possess prohibited drug, possession or use a prohibited weapon without permit and six counts of holder of Category A or B licence which does not have approved storage.

He was refused bail to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court on Wednesday 12 January 2022.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Both Port Stephens-Hunter Police District and Newcastle City Police District remind residents to only report crime using the above phone number or reporting page, not via Facebook pages or social media.

By Tara CAMPBELL