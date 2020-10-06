Port Stephens Packed As The Crowds Flock In For Long Weekend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THERE were incredible scenes across the Tomaree Peninsula as the crowds flocked to Port Stephens for the long weekend packing beaches and carparks.



Port Stephens Visitor Information Centre reported that it was standing room only with accommodation full and retailers and hospitality venues packed to the rafters.

The thoroughfares of the seaside suburbs were at a standstill as tourists headed for the water with near perfect conditions to pull out the swimwear and SUPs.

The usual bottlenecks through Nelson Bay and Shoal Bay provided the familiar frustrations for locals and visitors alike, but Anna Bay required the services of law enforcement to control the traffic flow on Sunday.

Local photographer Phillip Craig captured the scenes over the weekend and said it was great to see the region back to life.

“There were two lines of camel rides operating, with big queues at Crest on the take away bar,” said Mr Craig.

“Great to see so many enjoying our lovely area, but there were very large crowds with the carparks at Robinson Reserve full!”

For the most it was only patience that was being tested though and there was only one major incident across the break as a 19-year-old driver crashed his utility into a Shoal Bay apartment block on Saturday night returning a positive breath test.

The weekend in all was a welcome economical boost for the region, but many residents are alarmed at the infrastructure shortfalls to maintain the large influx of crowds across the region with the usual community social media pages lighting up.

If it’s a sign of things to come for the Summer break there must indeed be major concerns for local authorities around traffic management and crowd control.

Especially with the spectre of COVID-19 still looming.

By Mitch LEES