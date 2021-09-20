Port Stephens Patrolled Beaches Reopen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens beaches are back under patrol, making a day out at the beach a great way to enjoy essential exercise safely.

For our Surf Life Savers COVID, has created a new set of procedures and protocols but our local volunteers are ready to support the community.

The commitment of volunteers through the NSW Surf Life Saving Clubs is huge – they literally save lives simply by being there.

Every person that makes the safe decision to swim between the flags is utilising the combined knowledge of locals that understand the beach conditions.

Your local volunteers know their beach and know the rips and can anticipate the conditions as they change with the tide and weather.

Surf LIfe Saving NSW tells us that, “Rips are the number one hazard on Australian beaches.

“The best way to avoid a rip is to swim at a patrolled beach between the red and yellow flags.”

If you do get caught in a rip there are a few things that you should do.

Firstly, relax and stay calm.

Raise your arm to attract the attention of surf life savers.

You may escape a rip by swimming parallel to the beach, towards breaking waves.

From Hawks Nest to Catherine Hill Bay, surf life saving patrols have kicked off, with almost 6500 volunteer lifesavers enlisted to help protect beachgoers this summer.

Rhonda Scruton, CEO of Hunter Surf Life Saving said thanks to the ongoing support from Newcastle Permanent, the team is equipped and ready for the coming summer months.

“Spending time at the beach is a quintessential part of summer in Australia, and after a rough year of lockdowns and restrictions, we know Novocastrians are looking forward to the warmer weather and hitting their local beach.

“We’ve worked hard to ensure the necessary COVID-19 plans are in place, and that our volunteers have the equipment and training they need, for our beaches to stay open and safe this summer.

“In one of our most challenging years, this would not have been possible without the help of our long-term partner, Newcastle Permanent.

“This year, we’re celebrating 40 years of collaboration with Newcastle Permanent, an incredible milestone for two

homegrown institutions.

And we’re delighted this will continue, with Newcastle Permanent committing to continuing their Major Partner support for another three years,” said Ms Scruton.

Port Stephens locals are heading into their second COVID Safe Summer, with patrols starting on Fingal, One Mile and Birubi beaches from last Saturday.

Port Stephens Council is reminding locals to continue to follow the NSW public health orders.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer says while only locals can enjoy our beaches for now, he is feeling hopeful.

“Our local business and tourism industries rely on visitors throughout the holiday period, and I’m confident that it won’t be long before we’re welcoming visitors safely back to our region,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON