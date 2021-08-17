Port Stephens pharmacies now administering AstraZeneca vaccine

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A NUMBER of pharmacies in Port Stephens are now administering AstraZeneca vaccinations to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Pharmacies in communities where there is limited access to a GP or vaccine clinic are now eligible to administer the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 18 and over.



Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer had his second dose of the vaccine on Monday at a local pharmacy.

“My biggest concern and highest priority is the safety and wellbeing of our community. We need to protect as many people as we can in Port Stephens — and the best way to do that is by getting vaccinated.

“I’m under 40 and I got my first shot as soon as AstraZeneca became available to me because I know how important it is to be vaccinated.

“With pharmacies in Port Stephens now able to administer vaccines, it’s now faster and easier for everyone 18 and over to get the jab.

“We have so many people in our community doing it tough at the moment due to COVID-19 — many people are isolated or confined to their homes, people are unable to work and businesses are struggling.

“I’d encourage everyone who can to get vaccinated and do their part to protect the health and safety of our community.

“The sooner we all do this, the sooner we can get back to living a more normal life.”

Amcal Salamander Bay pharmacist Christian Hernandez said he’s proud to be able to offer this service to the Port Stephens community.

“We’ve been advocating and promoting vaccination for a long time.

“We submitted an expression of interest to administer the COVID-19 vaccinations 18 months ago and we’re proud to be able to finally offer this service.

“We understand the stress and anxiety this pandemic has caused families and the devastation it has caused businesses in our area.

“I’m so passionate and care about this community so much — we’re trying our best to get the community that we love back on track.

“We’ve got a team of pharmacists trained up and ready to go.

“We’re all fully vaccinated, so we’re leading by example and ready to start helping our community get vaccinated as well.

“We know that ultimately this is the best thing for this community and we encourage everyone who can to come forward and get the jab,” he said.

You can book an appointment at a participating pharmacy via the eligibility checker: https://covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au/eligibility

If you have any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, talk to your doctor first.

For the latest COVID-19 news and updates, visit nsw.gov.au/covid-19.