Port Stephens Pools Reopen In Time For School Holidays

WITH school holidays commencing and lockdown dragging on, parents will be happy to welcome the return of public swimming pools across NSW.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that from 12.01am Monday, 27 September outdoor pools across NSW will be able to open, provided councils have a stringent COVID safety plan approved by NSW Health.



Natural pools are already permitted to be open.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has come forward to get a jab, helping bring first dose vaccination rates in some LGAs up to 90 per cent,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“There’s still more work to do to push those vaccination rates higher and everyone must continue to follow the lockdown rules until we reach that 70 per cent double dose target when further restrictions can be eased for those who are fully vaccinated.”

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said that after all the hard work getting vaccinated and complying with lockdown requirements, it’s fantastic that some restrictions can now be relaxed.

“The NSW Government is determined to ensure everyone can benefit from increasing vaccination rates.

“Outdoor pools are part of Australian life, and enjoying a Summer splash no matter where you live is a big plus for families.”

Raymond Terrace’s Lakeside Leisure Centre and Tomaree Aquatic Centre are already open which will bring smiles to many faces over the School holiday break.

Tilligerry Leisure Centre is currently closed for planned works.

At Lakeside Leisure Centre and Tomaree Aquatic Centre restrictions will be in place to support social distancing requirements and face masks must be worn at all times when visiting the centre.

Visitors are required to check in via the Services NSW QR code at the entrance.

By Marian SAMPSON