Port Stephens Probus Club BBQ

THE members of the Probus Club of Port Stephens once again reverted to an indoor August BBQ as the usual Reserve car park was deemed dangerous with big puddles disguising probable potholes.

Ann Gibson told News Of The Area, “It was a bit disappointing really, as it was a lovely sunny day but the Community Hall suits us very well as a wet weather alternative.”



53 members and visitors attended and enjoyed the ensuing fun, friendship and fellowship as is the Probus way.

“The master chefs were busy outside cooking Hodges Butchery steaks and sausages to perfection.

“Tirrel and his team do a marvellous job every time.

“There were a number of new and ‘soon to be’ members present and former members Mike and Robyn Pierpoint, who now live in Sydney, joined us to catch up with old friends.

“Our resident ‘barrel girls’ Christine and Penny did their usual fine job with the Lucky Attendance Draw, handing out lots of prizes,” she said.

Apart from the regular snooker, bowls and walks, the next scheduled activity for this Probus Club is a fun golf/putt putt outing which is scheduled for Monday 5 September.

The event is set to be full of laughs, a sausage sizzle and homemade cakes.

This will be followed by the Ladies Spring Garden Party, which is being held at the stunningly beautiful Heavens Gardens on Lemon Tree Passage Road on Thursday, 22 September.

Club members are looking forward to the Spring Garden Party with anticipation as the one held last year was deemed a real winner.

You can find out more about this active club and its members at www.probusclubofportstephens.org.

By Marian SAMPSON