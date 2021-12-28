Port Stephens Probus Club Celebrates Christmas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR the Probus Club of Port Stephens the Christmas period started with a difference in this Covid year.

Father Christmas’ vaccine records were, like so many of us, somewhere in that big bad bureaucratic machine, and to top it all, the reindeers were having a bad hair day, so he sent snow covered apologies for the Club’s Christmas Nibbles event this year at the Norburn Ave community centre.



Fortunately, the club held a trump card in the form of good relations with Mummy Christmas, a much admired Lady and movie buff by the name of Anne Shaw.

As it happened, the good lady had no engagements on that day, and so agreed to distribute the many goodies sent from Toyland by the big man, Father Christmas.

Mummy Christmas was joined by Club President Phil Dodd in distributing the Christmas sack, and everybody was thrilled to receive a gift.

All present enjoyed and appreciated the guest appearance and thanked the good lady for her sterling effort on the day, and sent their best wishes to Father Christmas in his dealings with the Gremlins at the covid admin centre.

David Heath of the Probus Club of Port Stephens told News Of The Area, “All present agreed from now on to write to Father Christmas and Mummy Christmas throughout the year, to reinforce those request from years ago for a bike, a cap gun, a doll’s house, a paint set and a cricket bat.

“In some cases, members of the club have been writing to the Christmas couple for seventy odd years, and if things don’t improve soon they will move to Amazon – so there,” he said.

After some great nibbles supplied by the club ladies, washed down with a glass of bubbly, everybody agreed to a great day by a great Probus Club.

Visitors are more than welcome to enjoy the activities and outings at Probus Club of Port Stephens, for more information contact probusclubofportstephens.org.

By Marian SAMPSON