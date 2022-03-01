Port Stephens Probus Club enjoy BBQ

0 SHARES Share Tweet

50 MEMBERS of the Probus Club of Port Stephens enjoyed another great activity recently, with the February BBQ transferring to the Nelson Bay Community Hall due to the rain.

A bit of precipitation wasn’t going to stop the get together.



The Master Chefs got a little damp but forged on and cooked the meat to perfection while the members reconnected enthusiastically upstairs with lots of chatter and laughter, fun and friendship galore.

This BBQ was dedicated to recently passed member ‘Leon the Legend’ with his beloved Cathy attending, along with Leon’s brother, Keith and wife, Beth.

Ann Gibson told News Of The Area, “All present raised their glasses when President Phil proposed a toast to Leon.

“The Lucky Attendance Draw manned by our barrel girls, Christine and Penny, handed out many prizes to the numerous winners.

“All in all, it was a very enjoyable day,” she said.

Coming up in March is Walking, Snooker, Fishing, Bowls, the AGM and Changeover Lunch and a bus trip to the Iris Lodge Alpaca Farm.

Look up their website www.probusclubofportstephens.org or call Membership Director Marilynn on 0417 485 614 if you are interested in attending a meeting to check out this mixed gender Probus Club.

By Marian SAMPSON