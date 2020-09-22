Port Stephens Probus Club enjoying a spring of snooker

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STIRRED on by the Snooker World Championships held in London last Month, the Probus club of Port Stephens (PCPS) snooker members have been hard at work replicating the smart moves and tactics used in that nail biting finale.



In the back of the mind always, is the possibility that one day, one of our members may participate in this Olympian occasion.

Whilst this band of merry PSPC members enjoy the game and the tactics, they also relish the time to chat and chew the fat over life’s activities and individual experiences in this time of lock down.

Social distancing requirements are followed by all players, and the tea break allows time to reflect on the way life used to be, and hopefully will return soon.

Snooker is one of the activities that PCPS is still organising and encouraging members to be involved with, until normality returns and the full programme of events can be resumed.

Visitors are most welcome to become involved in the existing Probus activities that carry on through the lockdown period, for additional information contact www.probusclubofportstephens.org.

By David HEATH, Probus Club of Port Stephens