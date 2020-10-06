Port Stephens ready for COVID Safe Summer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH the holiday season approaching, Port Stephens Council is reminding the community and visitors to continue to follow the NSW public health orders and be COVID Safe this summer.



Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer says local business and tourism industries rely on visitors throughout the holiday period however everyone needs to act a bit differently this year.

“The community’s safety is our top priority, we’re asking you to continue to do the right thing and show extra care when in public spaces this summer.

“Remember to stay 1.5 metres or a towel length apart from others, don’t gather in groups of more than 20 and time your visit to beaches, parks or other public areas to avoid overcrowding at peak times.

“This isn’t a summer like any we’ve had before so if our public spaces look busy, please come back another time to support our local shops which need your business.

“By working together we can help keep public spaces open and accessible while keeping our community safe,” he said.

With the Australian Lifeguard Service and local Surf Life Saving Club season underway, Port Stephens Lifeguard Supervisor Phil Rock reminds beachgoers to follow beach rules and always swim at a patrolled location.

“While things might look a bit different this year, we are reminding the community that the usual beach rules apply.

“Swim between the red and yellow flags and follow the instructions of lifeguards, which includes following physical distancing and limiting your group size.”

Lifeguards are on patrol at One Mile, Birubi and Fingal beaches until the end of April 2020.

For more information about patrolled beaches and water safety in Port Stephens visit Port Stephens Council’s website or download the Beachsafe app for current safety information for all beaches across our coastline.