Port Stephens Scouts Groups Funded For Upgrades To Facilities

SCOUTS has long been an organisation that has supported youth and assisted them to build skills, leadership and resilience.

The organisation promotes healthy activities for young people and has been in Australia since 1908.



The NSW Government has allocated $327,000 towards the upgrading of Scouts NSW facilities in the Hunter.

Locally this has included $89,000 for Nelson Bay Scouts to repaint the outside of its hall, replace external guttering, and remove an old boatshed; $28,000 for Anna Bay Scout Hall to renovate its kitchen and refurbish its bathrooms including providing disabled access; and $21,000 for Tilligerry Scout Group to remove an old kitchen and construct a new one.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the funding was part of $7.75 million being provided under the NSW Government’s COVID-19 stimulus program, for projects at Scouts facilities on Crown land.

“Scouts NSW is one of our State’s largest and most popular youth organisations that helps communities build leadership skills, resilience and friendship through healthy activities for young people, so it’s great to support them,” Mr Martin said.

“Scouting has been operating in Australia since 1908 and this funding will help ensure a range of Scout NSW facilities are in good shape for future generations.”

The upgrades to local Scouts NSW facilities are being funded by the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment – Crown Lands.

Minister for Water, Property and Housing said communities had done it tough during COVID-19, including organisations like Scouts NSW whose activities have been disrupted.

“This funding will help Scouts NSW bounce back with improvements to facilities throughout the State, many of which are also used by other community organisations,” Mrs Pavey said.

“Upgrade work will also support local economies with work for tradies and material suppliers.”

Scouts NSW Chief Commissioner Neville Tomkins OAM said the stimulus funding would improve Scout facilities and help them attract more members.

“We are delighted with the NSW Government support that will assist an enormous number of communities by upgrading Scout facilities and improving the amenity of buildings and campsites,” Mr Tomkins said.

By Marian SAMPSON