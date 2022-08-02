Port Stephens SMART Parking Plan to expand across region

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens Council is on the road for a series of remote meetings.

On 26 July Councillor Giacomo Arnott chaired an Ordinary Council Meeting at the Greenhouse Pacific Dunes Golf Club in Medowie, while Mayor Ryan Palmer was in Singapore.



At the meeting, an amendment to the SMART Parking motion was proposed, which resolved Council would continue and expand the rollout of SMART Parking from Shoal Bay, to areas in Nelson Bay including Fly Point, Little Beach and Laman Street.

Additionally, an investigation and community consultation will begin with residents at Birubi Headland, Anna Bay, Fingal Bay and One Mile about the installation of SMART Parking.

The Council also voted to support the continuation of free SMART Parking in Port Stephens for residents, rate payers and employees of local businesses, with time-based restrictions to apply.

With the majority of support, Councillor Leah Anderson moved an amendment that will have Council complete consultation regarding Smart Parking at Fly Point, Little Beach, and Laman Street and bring this feedback to Council before proceeding with Smart parking rollout in these locations, ensuring that if Council proceeds to put parking meters at these locations to fund the Smart Parking, that residents and ratepayers will be exempt from paying for parking.

A number of amendments to the motion regarding the Nelson Bay and Shoal Bay Instructure Plans were also passed, ensuring that community consultation is sought before adopting the plans.

By Tara CAMPBELL