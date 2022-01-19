Port Stephens students to share in $40,000 in Mayoral scholarships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THERE’S still time for local students commencing university or TAFE study this year to apply for a share of $40,000 in grants as part of the Port Stephens Mayoral Academic Scholarships program.

20 scholarships worth $2000 each are available to help cover the cost of study-related expenses such as textbooks, equipment and student accommodation.



Mayor Ryan Palmer said the scholarship program has provided a financial boost to more than 150 local students since it began over a decade ago.

“Whether it’s paying for textbooks, buying a laptop or helping with living costs – we know these scholarships go a long way towards helping students pursue their passions and achieve their goals through further education,” Mayor Palmer said.

“If you’re a resident of Port Stephens and you’re starting university or TAFE this year, I’d encourage you to apply for a scholarship and give yourself a head start in your academic career.

“These scholarships wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of local businesses, so I want to thank all of our amazing sponsors – many of which have been with us since the start – for recognising the value of investing in this program despite the current challenges businesses are facing with COVID-19.”

16 local businesses have contributed to the 20 available scholarships for 2022, including Ampcontrol, Business Port Stephens, Club Lemon Tree, Destination Port Stephens, Hunter Land, Hunter Readymixed Concrete, McDonald Jones Homes, MOJO Homes, Newcastle Airport, Raymond Terrace Bowling Club, Salamander Bay Recycling, Soldiers Point Bowling Club, SUEZ Recycling & Recovery, The Wests Group, Tomago Aluminium and Weathertex.

Applications for the 2022 Mayoral Academic Scholarships close on Monday 31 January 2022. For more information and to apply online, visit portstephens.nsw.gov.au/live/community/grants-and-funding/mayoral-academic-scholarships.