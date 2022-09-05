Port Stephens Suicide Prevention Network Annual Remembrance Walk

PORT Stephens Suicide Prevention Network (PSSPN) will be conducting its annual Remembrance Walk at Iluka Reserve on World Suicide Prevention Day, Boat Harbour on Saturday 10 September 2022, commencing at 9:00am.

The tragic consequences of suicide ripple very broadly and deeply throughout our community and are felt for many, many years to come.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Remembrance Walk is an opportunity for members of the community who have lost someone close to them to suicide to come together and remember that special person and gain comfort from the love and support of fellow community members who share that grief.

The event will commence with a formal welcome at 9:00am, with the walk beginning at 9:15am.

Sausage sandwiches and coffee will be available for purchase on site.

Live music will also be provided.

Updates will be provided on the PSSPN Facebook page.

Contact Michael Murray, President PSSPN on 0419 638 344 or at mm@mmurray.com.au.

PSSPN is a registered charity focused on increasing awareness of suicide and its impacts on the community.