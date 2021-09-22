Port Stephens swim schools to offer free lessons for Learn2Swim Week 2021

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SWIMMING is one of the most important skills that Aussie kids can learn.

Local swim schools will be offering free swim lessons for children under the age of five to help spread the skills that keep our kids safe in the water.



Kids Alive is a program created by famous swim coach Laurie Lawrence.

The program has become a national institution with its support from athletes and celebrities and the catch phrase “Kids Alive – do the five”.

Every year in Australia an average of 12 kids drown and backyard pools account for half of these deaths.

The Learn2Swim Week initiative, supported by the Poolwerx pool maintenance network, aims to provide every child under the age of five the chance to learn to swim.

The week runs from 25 September to 3 October this year.

Lakeside Leisure Centre, Tomaree Aquatic Centre, Tilligerry Aquatic Centre and Metford Learn to Swim are all offering free swimming lessons as part of the national water safety initiative.

In previous years participating swim schools had integrated Learn2Swim Week students into their normal lesson schedule.

With COVID still prevalent in our communities this year Learn2Swim will be offering lesson vouchers instead.

These vouchers will be valid for 12 months to give families options in how they access the program.

By Victoria HENDERSON